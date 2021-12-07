Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 33.74 ($0.45) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.