Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

LHCG stock traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,761. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

