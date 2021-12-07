Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.97. 18,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,081. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.