Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 4,619 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 57,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

