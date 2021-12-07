Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 504,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 194.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

