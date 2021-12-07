Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

