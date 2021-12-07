Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 231,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,797,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 42.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

