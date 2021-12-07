Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Reaches $108.65 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00013600 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $108.65 million and $1.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,532.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.68 or 0.08542409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00321107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.51 or 0.00935055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00078382 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.62 or 0.00418779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00312436 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,809,481 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.