HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.