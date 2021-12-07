HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.55. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,683. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.75 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.