Head-To-Head Review: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arko and Eurocash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.16 60.25 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arko and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Eurocash on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,351 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 450 Inmedio press salons; 8,985 abc network grocery stores; and 5,133 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

