Head to Head Review: TSR (TSRI) and Its Competitors

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TSR to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TSR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 332 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given TSR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 2.89 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.69

TSR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSR rivals beat TSR on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

