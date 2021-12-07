Head to Head Review: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIZIO and Universal Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Electronics $614.68 million 0.81 $38.57 million $1.68 22.71

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIZIO and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91 Universal Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

VIZIO currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. Universal Electronics has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.36%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than VIZIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Universal Electronics 3.88% 7.76% 4.63%

Summary

Universal Electronics beats VIZIO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services. Its brands include QuickSet Cloud, Nevo, One For All, Ecolink, and RCS Technology. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

