Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,388 shares of company stock worth $3,376,404 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,902. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

