Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 330,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

