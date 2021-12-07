HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.