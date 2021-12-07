HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.01 ($105.63).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €83.72 ($94.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €83.03 and a 200 day moving average of €83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.