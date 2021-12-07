Highland Private Wealth Management Has $288,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

