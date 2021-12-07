Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 317 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.84. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

