Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,200 CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

