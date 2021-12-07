Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortis by 114.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $229,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 195.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

