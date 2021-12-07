Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

OTEX stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

