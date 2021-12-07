Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $586,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

