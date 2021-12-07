Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.66 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

