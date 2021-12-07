Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,060 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 115,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.