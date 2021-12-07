Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

