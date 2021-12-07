Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

