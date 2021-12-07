Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

HLT stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.48. 9,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,544. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

