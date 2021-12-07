Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Raised to $25.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.51 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.