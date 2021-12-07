Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 1,004,447 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

