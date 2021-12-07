Horizon Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,854. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

