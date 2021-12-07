Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,298 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67.

