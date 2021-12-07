Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

