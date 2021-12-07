Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target increased by Truist from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HST. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

