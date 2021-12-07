Howard M. Jenkins Sells 319,635 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyliion stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

