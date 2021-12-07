Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY opened at $48.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

