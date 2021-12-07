HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.990-$1.050 EPS.

HP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 218,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,479. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

