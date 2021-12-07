Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) versus EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Financial Review

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Huabao International has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huabao International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huabao International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $91.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Huabao International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huabao International and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $613.68 million 12.89 $160.91 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.44 $97.10 million N/A N/A

Huabao International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfume; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

