Hyper Finance Hits Market Cap of $30,608.92 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $30,608.92 and $232.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.26 or 0.08388238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.27 or 1.00158285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

