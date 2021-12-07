Idena Price Hits $0.13 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Idena has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $7.07 million and $163,905.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00137610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00178223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.16 or 0.00568746 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,393,373 coins and its circulating supply is 54,111,788 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.