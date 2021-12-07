II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

IIVI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,520. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

