IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.45) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.89).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI opened at GBX 1,796 ($23.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,131 ($15.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,716.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.