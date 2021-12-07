Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases 96 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($393.37).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £306 ($405.78).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 309.80 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.74).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

