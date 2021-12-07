Insider Buying: Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Buys 9,700 Shares of Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $26,966.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.