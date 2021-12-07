Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Stuart Tonkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.86 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of A$442,900.00 ($311,901.41).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
