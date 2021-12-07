Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Stuart Tonkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.86 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of A$442,900.00 ($311,901.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

