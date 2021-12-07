Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Kevin Tan purchased 5,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.