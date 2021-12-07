Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Kevin Tan purchased 5,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
