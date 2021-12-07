Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Acquires 460 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ZD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
