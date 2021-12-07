Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $657,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella stock traded up $21.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.