Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIGI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.