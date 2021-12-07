Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 37,597 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 271,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,766. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shutterstock by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shutterstock by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

